Anti-rabies vaccine, immunoglobulin sales pick up as dog bite cases jump

Anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and immunoglobulin sales are gradually recovering after the Covid-19 slump, amid a marked increase in dog bite incidence.

The rise in sales follows a 76 per cent increase in dog bites, from 2.1 million in 2022 to 3.7 million in 2024. As a result, vaccine makers are preparing to ratchet up production.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), an arm of Mankind Pharma, told Business Standard that it aims to expand manufacturing by 15-20 per cent, supporting India’s mission to eliminate rabies through timely and complete after-exposure treatment.

Data from market research firm Pharmarack shows that the combined