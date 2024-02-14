Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Radisson Hotel Group added 21 properties in India under 9 brands in 2023

The Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday said it has accelerated its growth in India by signing 21 hotels under a portfolio of nine brands in 2023

Radisson Blu hotel

Representational image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday said it has accelerated its growth in India by signing 21 hotels under a portfolio of nine brands in 2023.
These 21 hotels also include the signing and opening of the group's first property at Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh -- Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya, as the destination gained a lot of national and international attention following the consecration of the Ram Temple last month, Radisson group said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In India, the Group continues to enjoy a first-mover advantage in the country's key pilgrim destinations. It will soon introduce branded hotels in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the statement added.
Globally, Radisson Hotel Group added over 30,000 keys to its international portfolio.
In the Indian market, Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development.
It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier I markets like Delhi NCR (national capital region) and at the same time, more than 50 per cent of its portfolio is in tier II and III markets, where it has benefited by being the first mover.
"We will remain agile and nimble to stay relevant to our business stakeholders. We are committed to deepening our presence in the vibrant and booming Indian market where we currently have over 165 hotels in operation and under development," Radisson Hotel Group Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer Elie Younes said.
In India, the Radisson Hotel Group operates under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.
"Our milestones in 2023 have carved a strong growth trajectory for us in 2024. Our strategic focus includes expanding our roots and fortifying our presence in untapped markets," K B Kachru, Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, added.

Also Read

Hotel stay in India may cost you 7-10% more in 2024, 15% in Delhi, Mumbai

Godrej Properties Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 72 cr; revenue up 107%

Godrej Properties buys 4-acre land parcel in North-West Bengaluru

Espire Hospitality plans to have 20 hotels by FY25 with Rs 560 cr capex

A nod to the old and the new at iconic Taj Mansingh hotel in Delhi

IndiGo-BOC Aviation sign financing deal for 4 Airbus A320NEO aircraft

India, New Zealand working to address trade barriers, says envoy David Pine

Defence ministry signs Rs 2,269 cr deal with Bharat Electronics Limited

Firefox maker Mozilla to cut 60 jobs as part of shake-up under new CEO

Infrastructure, BFSI companies among top advertisers for cricket in 2023

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Radisson Romania hotel industry Hotel industry Hospitality industry hospitality luxury hospitality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon