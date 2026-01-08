Rajasthan Chief Secy directs discoms to accelerate PM-KUSUM implementation

He also directed that projects with a capacity of 3,000 megawatt (Mw) under the scheme be developed by March 2026.

While reviewing the implementation of the scheme in Jaipur, Srinivas said Rajasthan has emerged as a hub for decentralised solar energy in recent times.

“One of the highest capacity decentralised solar projects has been established under KUSUM component-A,” he said.

The main objective under the scheme’s component-A is the setting up of decentralised ground-mounted or stilt-mounted grid-connected solar or other renewable energy power plants of a capacity of 500 kilowatt (kw) to 2 Mw on farmers' land to enhance their incomes.

Srinivas also said that Rajasthan is now the second leading state under KUSUM’s component-C, which is related to the solarisation of grid-connected agriculture pumps. This also aims at boosting farmer incomes through the sale of surplus power to discoms.

Srinivas said that 175,000 farmers in the state are now getting electricity for agricultural work through the two components of the KUSUM scheme. Through these, an investment of ₹40,000 crore is also going to be made in Rajasthan’s solar energy sector.

The Chief Secretary added that power purchase agreements for a total capacity of 10,634 Mw have been signed in both components: 5,250 Mw under component-A and 5,367 Mw under component-C, allocated by the Centre.

Srinivas also emphasised proper coordination be maintained at the central government level for central financial assistance under Component-C so that assistance can be provided to farmers and developers developing solar projects as quickly as possible.