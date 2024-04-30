Business Standard
Real estate fractional ownership platforms ready tiny REIT issuance

Sebi's push for SM REITs has the potential to regularise underlying real estate assets to the tune of over Rs 4,000 crore in the near to mid-term, believes Colliers a real-estate consultant

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Real estate fractional ownership platforms (FOPs) are planning to roll out small-sized real estate investment trusts (Reits) under the newly introduced Small and Medium (SM) Reit Regulations.

Platforms like hBits, Assetmonk, and WiseX are giving final touches to their products. Sources said their new issuances could be in the range of Rs 75 crore to Rs 200 crore.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board approved the SM Reit norms in November 2023 and notified them in March in an attempt to bring these real estate platforms under the regulatory ambit.

FOPs offer co-ownership of a real estate
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

