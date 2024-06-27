Realtors expand portfolios, boost investments on strong demand in FY25

Leading real estate players like Prestige Estates Projects, Sattva, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises, Suraj Estate Developers, and Hiranandani Group are ramping up their portfolios and investments on the back of a surge in demand. These players have announced significant investments and portfolio expansions on land banks to cater to the demand and stay competitive.

In FY25, Prestige Group plans to invest Rs 4,000-5,000 crore on land, aiming for a gross development value of Rs 25,000-30,000 crore in residential projects. Additionally, Rs 6,000-7,000 crore will be spent on construction across asset classes.

Prestige Group has announced a robust launch pipeline for FY25 with residential developments valued at about Rs 60,000 crore. These projects span multiple key geographies, including significant launches in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, and Chennai.

“Upcoming projects include The Prestige City in Delhi/NCR, the next phase of Prestige City in Mumbai, Prestige Pallava Gardens in Chennai, Prestige Spring Heights in Hyderabad, and Prestige Seascapes in Goa. We are looking at 20 per cent growth over our last year's sales numbers for FY25,” said Praveer Shrivastava, senior vice president, Residential, Prestige Group.

Sattva Group, backed by Blackstone, aims to invest Rs 12,000-14,000 crore over the next 2-3 years. The expansion includes 15.5 million square feet of residential projects by FY25 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, along with acquiring 1.5 million sq. ft. of land in Mumbai. “This strategy will enable the group to diversify its portfolio and explore newer markets," said Pradeep Dhandhania, CFO, Sattva Group.

On the commercial front, Sattva has about 9 million square feet of commercial space under construction in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Additionally, the company plans to begin construction on 4.5 million sq. ft. in Chennai next quarter.

Sattva aims to achieve sales of Rs 6,000-6,500 crore in FY25, up from Rs 3,500 crore in FY24. Sattva, in partnership with Blackstone, is developing 32 million sq. ft., of which 18 million square feet have been completed, with the remainder still under development.

Puravankara said it has about 3 million square feet under construction in its commercial portfolio. “We plan to start leasing out these spaces by Q1 FY25 and aim to complete around that time. Currently, we have two projects under construction in the southern commercial market. Our goal is to scale this over the next 10 years,” Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO of Puravankara, said in an earlier interview.

“We are aggressively acquiring projects in the West. Redevelopment is a significant focus for us in Mumbai and Pune, and Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) are also very much in play,” said Kapoor.

Brigade Group also said in an earlier interview that several new projects are scheduled for Q1 FY25. The company has a project pipeline of 16 million sq. ft. across all segments including 12.6 million sq. ft. in residential, 2.5 million sq. ft. in office, and 0.5 million sq. ft. in hotel space across three properties.

“We are focusing on our four main lines of business, particularly in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, GIFT City with Mysuru as a key Tier-II market. We are also exploring residential markets in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Our investments are concentrated in the South, achieved through land acquisition via joint development or outright purchase,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Group.

Mumbai-based Suraj Estate Developers said it has a pipeline of 16 upcoming projects and is in discussions with several societies interested in redevelopment, potentially expanding its project portfolio further.

“We are foraying into the commercial property market, alongside the development of an ultra-luxury project in Bandra. We plan to collaborate with renowned designers and architects for these projects,” said Rahul Thomas, whole-time director, Suraj Estate.

Earlier this year, Hiranandani Group said it will invest Rs 1,000 crore to tap the growing mid and luxury home demand in Mumbai and plans to develop 1 million square feet of residential space in this project, comprising around 700 units.

Mumbai-based Prescon Group plans to invest about Rs 250 crore in various high-potential redevelopment projects across prime locations in Mumbai and the surrounding metropolitan region.

“In FY25, we aim to significantly bolster our land bank to support our ambitious redevelopment plans. We are actively scouting for a few strategic redevelopment projects in South Mumbai throughout the fiscal year. Our focus will be on key growth corridors in and around Mumbai, which are poised for substantial infrastructural development and economic growth,” said Vedanshu Kedia, director, Prescon Group.