Monday, September 08, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Redevelopment rush in Mumbai: Extra carpet area is the new dealmaker

Redevelopment rush in Mumbai: Extra carpet area is the new dealmaker

For tenants, this translates into the promise of spacious, modern apartments replacing crumbling old buildings

real estate, realty firms
premium

For developers, it’s a strategy to secure projects, as vacant land is scarce and redevelopment remains the most cost-effective way to enter marquee markets.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Mumbai’s crowded redevelopment market, developers are pushing the envelope by offering significantly larger homes to tenants of ageing housing societies. With competition intensifying and liquidity from recent strong sales lifting confidence, societies are being offered 70-130 per cent extra carpet area, particularly in the city’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. 
For tenants, this translates into the promise of spacious, modern apartments replacing crumbling old buildings. For developers, it’s a strategy to secure projects, as vacant land is scarce and redevelopment remains the most cost-effective way to enter marquee markets. 
“Additional area being offered to existing tenants is a natural evolution,” said
Topics : Mumbai housing property deals luxury housing
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon