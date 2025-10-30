Reits and the promise of big money: India's story is just beginning

The popularity of real estate investment trusts (Reits) is on the rise in India, according to industry watchers and players even as the instrument vies for a spot as a mainstream investment option.

India was a late entrant in the Reits space. Currently, India has five publicly listed Reits — Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Mindspace Business Parks Reit Nexus Select Trust, and Knowledge Realty Trust. Together, they manage assets under management (AUM) of ₹2.25 trillion and have a combined market capitalisation of more than ₹1.5 trillion as of August 2025, according to the Indian Reits