Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Reits and the promise of big money: India's story is just beginning

Reits and the promise of big money: India's story is just beginning

Currently, India has five publicly listed Reits - Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Mindspace Business Parks Reit Nexus Select Trust, and Knowledge Realty Trust

PHOTO: Shutterstock
premium

PHOTO: Shutterstock

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The popularity of real estate investment trusts (Reits) is on the rise in India, according to industry watchers and players even as the instrument vies for a spot as a mainstream investment option. 
India was a late entrant in the Reits space. Currently, India has five publicly listed Reits — Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Mindspace Business Parks Reit Nexus Select Trust, and Knowledge Realty Trust. Together, they manage assets under management (AUM) of ₹2.25 trillion and have a combined market capitalisation of more than ₹1.5 trillion as of August 2025, according to the Indian Reits
Topics : Reits/Invits rules REITs Real Estate Real estate firms
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon