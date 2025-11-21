Friday, November 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Retail industry grows 11% in festive period on GST-driven value demand

Retail industry grows 11% in festive period on GST-driven value demand

The retail industry expanded 11 per cent during the 87-day festive window as consumers favoured value-driven categories under lower GST slabs, with apparel below Rs 2,500

fashion, retail, mall, clothing

According to RAI’s Retail Business Survey, consumers responded actively to value-driven categories that fell under the lower GST slabs.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retailers Association of India (RAI) said that the industry reported 11 per cent growth during the 87-day festive period (August 1–October 26) compared to last year’s festive period (August 9–November 3, 2024) due to an increase in consumption under the GST Bachat Mahotsav framework.
 
What drove overall retail growth during the festive period?
 
According to RAI’s Retail Business Survey, consumers responded actively to value-driven categories that fell under the lower GST slabs.
 
“Apparel and footwear priced below Rs 2,500, both taxed at 12 per cent, recorded stronger traction, while premium apparel above Rs 2,500, which moved from 12 per cent to 18 per cent GST, saw moderated demand,” the report stated.
   
How did different retail categories perform?

Also Read

fashion, retail, mall, clothing

Value retailers see single-digit growth on Black Friday, Singles Day salespremium

Diwali sales

Made-in-India boost: Diwali sales skyrocket to record ₹5.4 trillion

consumer price index, e-Commerce

India's GST cuts to lift festive e-commerce sales by up to 20%: Executivespremium

initial public offerings, IPO

IPO fundraising in 2021-25 crosses that of 2001-20, marking a milestone

Patrik Antoni

Ikea India appoints new CEO, Patrik Antoni, to drive growth plans

 
Category wise, food and grocery, jewellery and footwear grew by 12 per cent, while sports goods grew by 11 per cent. Apparel and beauty and personal care saw a growth of per cent each.
 
Which regions recorded the strongest festive-period performance?
 
Region wise, west India led the charge with 13 per cent growth, followed by north and east growing at 10 per cent each, while south grew by 9 per cent.
 
RAI said in its release that the survey pointed out that the GST Bachat Mahotsav has sharpened consumer price awareness, helping retailers better understand buying thresholds — and plan inventory, pricing and engagement strategies accordingly.
 
Which segments outperformed during the festive period?
 
Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) were among the top-performing segments in this period, signalling a rise in dining and consumption-led experiences, while furniture benefited from home improvement and festive refurbishment purchases.
 
“Retail began the year with 4–5 per cent growth and moved to 7–8 per cent through April–July. The GST Bachat Mahotsav helped lift festive-period sales into double-digit territory. Value-led categories, including apparel under Rs 2,500 and footwear in the 12 per cent GST slab, saw steady growth,” Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer, RAI, said.
 
He added that however, apparel priced above Rs 2,500, which moved from 12 per cent to 18 per cent GST, showed comparatively lower traction. “This suggests that while consumers remained active, they were selective in discretionary spending at higher price points. Most other categories, including jewellery, benefited from seasonal and occasion-led buying. The industry will now monitor how this consumer preference evolves through the wedding and end-of-season period,” said Rajagopalan.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

CAs on par with Advocates for ITAT appointments, rules Supreme Court

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

2 more Chinese carriers want to start flights with India, file applicationspremium

Industry

SC's green clearance ruling recall could push ahead stalled projectspremium

real estate

India's real estate may get institutional investments of ₹5-7 bn in 2025

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Oil marketers' FY26 operating profit likely to surge over 50%: Crisil

Topics : Retail growth festive season sale Apparel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon