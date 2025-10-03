Friday, October 03, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Retail REITs set to grow as institutional investors back new malls

Retail REITs set to grow as institutional investors back new malls

Anarock says institutional investors now hold stakes in over 30% of malls, with upcoming Grade A launches and GST reforms driving new retail-focused REIT activity

The report added that changes in the goods and services tax (GST) regime would simplify the tax structure for real estate, further boosting transparency and efficiency and attracting greater institutional investment.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

At least two to three new retail-focused Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are likely to launch soon on the back of rising institutional investments in malls, according to a report by real estate consultancy Anarock.
 
India’s retail real estate segment is increasingly being driven by institutional players, with 30–35 per cent of the 650 operational malls across the country now seeing such participation.
 
With 45 new malls spanning over 42.5 million square feet (msf) of prime retail space in the pipeline for the next three to five years, top players such as Nexus Malls (Blackstone), Phoenix Mills, DLF, Lakeshore, Raheja
