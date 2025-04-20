Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 10:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ringing loud: Electronics climbs to third spot on India's export ladder

Ringing loud: Electronics climbs to third spot on India's export ladder

From fifth place in FY24 to now a pharma, gems and jewellery challenger

Much of the boost has come from the success of the smartphone PLI scheme, which kicked off in 2021 and has another year to go

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Electronics has catapulted to become the third-largest export segment from the country, hitting a record high of ₹3.27 trillion ($38.6 billion) in 2024-25 (FY25), representing growth of 36 per cent over ₹2.41 trillion last year.
 
With this, electronics, which was ranked fifth in the pecking order of exports in 2023-24, has now outdone drugs and pharmaceuticals (₹2.57 trillion) and gems & jewellery (₹2.52 trillion) to claim the third spot, behind petroleum goods (₹5.34 trillion) and engineering (₹9.86 trillion).
 
In FY20, when the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme was announced, electronics exports ranked far behind at seventh. In its race to the
