Ringing loud: Electronics climbs to third spot on India's export ladder

Electronics has catapulted to become the third-largest export segment from the country, hitting a record high of ₹3.27 trillion ($38.6 billion) in 2024-25 (FY25), representing growth of 36 per cent over ₹2.41 trillion last year.

With this, electronics, which was ranked fifth in the pecking order of exports in 2023-24, has now outdone drugs and pharmaceuticals (₹2.57 trillion) and gems & jewellery (₹2.52 trillion) to claim the third spot, behind petroleum goods (₹5.34 trillion) and engineering (₹9.86 trillion).

