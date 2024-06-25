RR Global-backed BGauss aims for major EV market share riding on RUV350

BGauss, a company backed by electrical equipment maker RR Global, has launched its new high-speed electric model RUV350.

The company claims that it has launched a new category of electric two wheelers (EV-2ws) — rider utility vehicles (RUVs). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These vehicles combine features of both scooters and bikes, and this will help it capture about 25 to 30 per cent of the EV-2W market by 2032, the company said.

BGauss’s RUV350 is priced at Rs 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom), and is expected to be available from July at its 120 dealerships across India.

The company envisions that the EV-2w category will maintain a 60 per cent market share by 2030 with the RUV category capturing around 25-30 per cent of the market. The remaining 10-15 per cent would be bikes, it added.

Hemant Kabra, founder and managing director (MD), BGauss, said, “There is a clear shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs in the ecosystem. Capitalising on this, we are introducing the RUV350, a completely new category of electric vehicle. In cars, you have SUVs, MUVs and XUVs, but when it comes to electric two-wheelers, we only have scooters or bikes. Hence, we have created this RUV category.”

The RUV350 offers features that are not typically found on scooters or motorcycles, such as 16-inch wheels (larger than scooters but smaller than bikes), a motor for various terrains, and long travel suspension for a comfortable ride.

“By combining these features, we position the RUV as a distinct option for consumers seeking a powerful and comfortable electric vehicle that transcends the traditional scooter and motorcycle categories,” Kabra added.

Targeting young buyers, specifically between 22 and 42 years, the RUV350 comes with a fixed battery with a capacity of 3.4 kWh and offers a driving range of around 110 km on a single charge.

The scooter can achieve a top speed of 75 km per hour. Despite some initial feedback on braking performance, the company assures that the vehicle's brakes are powerful and reliable.

BGauss aims to sell 50,000 units this financial year, including 30,000 RUV350s, and the rest will be its electric scooter C12.

For FY26, it aims to double that to 100,000 units, riding the growth in the EV market.

BGauss is planning to launch new variants of the RUV350 in the future, and is also looking to export it to Southeast Asia, Europe and SAARC countries in the near future.

The company believes that the RUV350 will be a good fit for these markets as these types of scooters are already popular in these regions.

Some key features of the RUV350 include a digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, and an foot storage along with helmet storage space. The scooter also comes with a extendable warranty of upto 1,00,000 kms. The RUV has a weight of 110 kg, including a 24 kg battery. While it does not feature a touchscreen display due to placement and pricing considerations, future variants may include this feature.