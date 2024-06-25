Burger chains under pressure as local competition heats up: Liladhar

It estimates that the number of outlets operated by McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s (home delivery), Burger Singh, etc., will increase from 789 in FY20 to 1,675 in FY26

Burger chains are starting to witness weakness due to slowing demand, downgrading, and increased competition, according to a report by Prabhudas Liladhar.

This trend had earlier started in the pizza space as competition intensified there, and now the same is being witnessed in the burger space. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Burgers with a patty, tomato, and onion placed inside a bun have been available in India for the last 20 years, even in small towns. However, we have seen the emergence of regional and national chains like Burger Singh, Burgrill, Hello Burger’s, and many more,” the report noted. The increase in competition is particularly in the northern region.

It estimates that the number of outlets operated by McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s (home delivery), Burger Singh, etc., will increase from 789 in FY20 to 1,675 in FY26.

“Despite this, the burger category remained resilient and continued to grow faster than the pizza category until the second half of FY24,” the report stated.

While the competition has intensified in burgers, the pressure is still not to the extent witnessed in pizzas, but the brokerage believes that the local players' intensity in the space will persist and the possibility of pressures seen on the larger players is expected to increase.

In its report, Burger Singh, a local burger chain with a more prominent presence in North India, has a total of 175 outlets and plans to expand in the West and South. According to the report, it plans to open 1,000 outlets by 2026.

Another local burger chain, Burgrill, has a total store count of 55 outlets with a presence concentrated in Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi and is looking to explore international opportunities as well.