Running on clean hopes, dirty fuel: India's renewable plans face key risks

The recent landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice on emission reduction served as a wake-up call for the developed world, led by the US, but it also sent a clear message to China and India. Together, these three countries were responsible for 53 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions from energy use in 2024, according to the Energy Institute (EI) Statistical Review of World Energy.

China remains the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHG), accounting for roughly a third of global emissions, followed by the US and India. China and India contributed to 62 per cent of