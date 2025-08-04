Monday, August 04, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Boeing fighter jet workers plan to strike after rejecting labour deal

Boeing fighter jet workers plan to strike after rejecting labour deal

The vote followed members' rejection last week of an earlier proposal from the troubled aerospace giant, which had included a 20 per cent wage increase over four years

Boeing

Boeing faces ongoing troubles after 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346. In June, an Air India-operated Dreamliner crash claimed at least 260 lives (Photo: Reuters)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Boeing workers who build fighter jets are planning to go on strike on Monday at midnight Central Standard Time.

About 3,200 workers at Boeing facilities in St Louis, St Charles, Missouri, and Mascoutah, Illinois, voted to reject a modified four-year labour agreement with Boeing, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said on Sunday.

"IAM District 837 members build the aircraft and defence systems that keep our country safe," said Sam Cicinelli, Midwest territory general vice president for the union, in a statement. "They deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognises their unmatched expertise."  The vote followed members' rejection last week of an earlier proposal from the troubled aerospace giant, which had included a 20 per cent wage increase over four years.

 

At the time, union leaders had recommended approving the offer, calling it a "landmark agreement" and saying the offer would improve medical, pension and overtime benefits.

Then there was a cooling-off period of a week, followed by the union members rejecting Boeing's latest proposal.

Also Read

Boeing

Boeing cuts losses in Q2 as jet deliveries rebound and revenue grows

air india plane crash

Air India: DGCA audit flags 51 safety lapses, training, and crew gaps

Bangladesh, aircraft, Boeing

Bangladesh offers to buy 25 jets from Boeing to sway Trump on tariffs

American Airlines emergency evacuation

Watch: Passengers evacuate American Airlines flight over fire, gear issue

Air India crashed plane

Air India pays interim compensation to kin of 166 Ahmedabad crash victims

"We are disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40 per cent average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules," said Dan Gillian, Boeing Air Dominance vice president and general manager, and senior St Louis site executive. "We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers."

Boeing has been struggling after two of its Boeing 737 Max airplanes crashed, one in Indonesia in 2018 and the other in Ethiopia in 2019, killing 346 people. In June, one of Boeing's Dreamliner planes, operated by Air India, crashed, killing at least 260 people.

On Tuesday, Boeing had reported that its second-quarter revenue had improved and losses had narrowed. The company lost USD 611 million in the second quarter, compared to a loss of USD 1.44 billion during the same period last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Myanmar, no damage reported so far

OPEC

Opec+ countries to boost oil production by 547,000 barrels per day

Chinese President Xi Jinping

No passports, no study abroad: China limits public employees' travel

donald trump

US policymakers may start relying on Trump tariffs for federal revenue

gaza

Israeli forces kill over 20 people seeking food in Gaza, say witnesses

Topics : Boeing Boeing fighters Strike labour Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Cricket MatchesSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon