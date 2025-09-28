Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sagarmala NBFC to tap maritime development fund for up to ₹15,000 crore

Sagarmala NBFC to tap maritime development fund for up to ₹15,000 crore

The NBFC will tap into the MDF - one of the three pillars of the Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package - which was created as a financial umbrella for various areas

Under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, India aims to spend over ₹54 trillion to become one of the top five shipbuilders in the world by the target year. Currently, it accounts for only 0.06 per cent of the global shipbuilding market. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With cabinet approval for the ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF) in place, India’s first maritime finance lender — state-owned Sagarmala Finance Company (SMFCL) — will start lending with a sizable portion of the fund allocated for critical port infrastructure and shipbuilding projects.
 
“Under the new package (approved on Wednesday), SMFCL will have access to a sizeable portion of MDF’s financing window, with an initial lending capability expected in the range of ₹10,000-15,000 crore, to support port-linked logistics, coastal shipping, and shipyard-linked infrastructure,” Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal told Business Standard.
 
The project launched solely to address India’s maritime funding
