TVS Motor sales up 13% in Aug at 391,588 units; exports grow by 13%

TVS Motor Company on Sunday said its total sales increased 13 per cent year-on-year to 3,91,588 units in August as compared with the same month last year.

The company had dispatched 345,848 units to its dealers in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales last month stood at 378,841 units as against 332,110 units recorded in August 2023, a growth of 14 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market grew 13 per cent year-on-year to 289,073 units last month from 256,619 units in August 2023.