Transfer passengers' share likely to double in 10 years, says BIAL COO

The share of passengers using Bengaluru airport as a transit hub is expected to increase from 15 per cent to 30 per cent over the next ten years, amid significant capacity additions by airlines and consolidation within the industry, said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

In an interview with Business Standard, he said about five years ago, the share of transfer traffic in the airport’s overall traffic was about six per cent.

“Of this, over 95 per cent was D2D (domestic-to-domestic)...Currently, the share of transfer traffic is about 15 per cent. Within that,