Shipping firms brace for vigilance, price shocks over Red Sea situation

Indian shippers are bracing for rising costs and increased vigilance as geopolitical conflicts have prompted an increasing number of shipping lines to avoid the Red Sea.

Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group said it launched a drone attack on a cargo vessel in the area on Monday, the latest in a series of such strikes that it says are a response to Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip. About 15 per cent of world shipping traffic transits via the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

A senior official with the Directorate General of Shipping said the Centre was constantly