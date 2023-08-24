SIIC to create an 'industry ready, country specific ready' workforce

The forthcoming 30 Skill India International Centres (SIIC) are set to create an 'industry-ready, country-specific ready' workforce to meet labour requirements across various nations, stated the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum reception on Thursday.

Responding to a question about the role of IISCs in exporting skilled workers globally at a time when countries are keen to retain their workforce, the minister noted that the demand for professionals from India is substantial across diverse sectors such as hospitality, education, medicine, technology, and more. He explained that IISCs will serve as a pipeline to prepare country-ready skilled workers, offering counselling, training, and post-placement support.

"Candidates will have the opportunity to equip themselves with skills tailored for country-specific job roles according to their needs. Recently, Japan accepted 2,000 skilled professionals from India, and they were not necessarily in tech sectors. For example, they recruited skilled professionals in agriculture as well. Each of these 30 skill centres may cover a couple of nations," he added.

Additionally, the minister underscored the initiatives being undertaken to closely integrate higher education and industry to create a skilled and employable workforce for emerging technologies. He also emphasised the shift in pedagogy to achieve this objective.

"Recently, the entire curriculum of semiconductor engineering was revamped in accordance with industry requirements at all levels of semiconductor education. This demonstrates that efforts are in progress to create an employable workforce rather than merely accumulating certificates, and the New Education Policy is playing a pivotal role in shaping it," he stated.

The minister also highlighted how technology in India has served as a unifier, being inclusive in connecting the people with the government and its welfare measures. This ensures that the benefits of technology reach not only those in metropolitan areas but also those in remote parts of the country, he added.