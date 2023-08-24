Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

DAC approves proposals worth Rs 7,800 cr to purchase defence equipment

The permission was accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the MoD's apex body for clearing capital purchases

India’s defence industry is estimated to be Rs 80,000 crore

The DAC also gave the go-ahead for procuring 7.62x51 mm Light Machine Guns (LMGs) and Bridge Laying Tanks (BLTs)

Ajai Shukla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meeting under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) gave the go-ahead on Thursday for capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore.

The permission was accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the MoD’s apex body for clearing capital purchases. The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), one of the first steps of the procurement process, which constitutes an acceptance that the military needs the equipment being considered.

Once the DAC accords AoN for the equipment the MoD can go ahead with tendering. Buying the equipment under the Buy (Indian-Indian Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category – which means that the equipment is entirely designed and made in India – ensures quicker clearance by the MoD’s acquisition wing.

The DAC also granted AoN for procurement and installation of an Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for the IAF’s fleet of Mi-17 V5 Helicopters. The EW Suite is to be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and is intended to enhance the survivability of the Russian-origin Mi-17 V5 fleet by the addition of Indian-origin electronics

The DAC also granted AoN for procurement of Ground-Based Autonomous System for the army’s mechanised infantry and armoured regiments. The GBAS are unmanned vehicles that autonomously carry out operations such as casualty evacuation, surveillance and delivery of logistics such as ammunition, fuel and spares. Since they carry out these battlefield functions without exposing troops to risk, further casualties are avoided.

The DAC also gave the go-ahead for procuring 7.62x51 mm Light Machine Guns (LMGs) and Bridge Laying Tanks (BLTs). More LMGs will enhance the infantry’s fighting capabilities. BLTs will enable faster movement of mechanised forces over canals and rivers. 

Also Read

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

India's defence equipment exports reach Rs 16,000 crore this year

Defence stocks pricing in all positives and offer limited upside: Analysts

May PMI manufacturing comes at 58.7; hits 31-month high on strong demand

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

Commercial production of battery cells under ACC PLI likely in Q4FY24

Onions farmers set to absorb maximum impact amid export tax issue

Alternate financing poised to capitalise on $570 bn SME credit opportunity

Govt plans to curb subsidised-urea diversion to plywood, other industries

Indian banks' dividend to rise to at least 7-year high in FY24: S&P report


AoN was also accorded for procurement of ruggedised laptops and tablets for the Indian Army under Project Shakti. All these procurements are to be made from Indigenous vendors only.

The navy’s operational capability was also sought to be enhanced through the acquisition of weaponry for the MH-60R Seaking helicopters that operate from the navy’s large warships. These weapons include torpedoes and depth charges that Indian vendors have not yet learned how to produce.
Topics : defence manufacturing sector

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon