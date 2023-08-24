Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Commercial production of battery cells under ACC PLI likely in Q4FY24

To monitor the progress of the work of the selected beneficiaries, the Ministry has appointed Engineers India Limited (EIL) as Independent Engineers

ev battery cells

The scheme launched in June 2021 aims to strengthen the ecosystem for electric mobility and battery storage in the country

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) announced on Thursday that commercial production of battery cells under the Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) is anticipated to begin in Q4FY24.

"The prototype testing is almost complete, and commercial production is likely to start progressively in phases from the last quarter of this financial year," the MHI stated.

The Ministry has awarded the construction of a 30GWh capacity to three beneficiaries, namely Ola Cell Technologies, ACC Energy Storage, and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage. In the coming months, the government is also planning to auction the remaining 20GWh.

To monitor the progress of the work of the selected beneficiaries, the Ministry has appointed Engineers India Limited (EIL) as Independent Engineers.

Launched in June 2021, the scheme's objective is to strengthen the ecosystem for electric mobility and battery storage in the country.

The total investment made so far by these beneficiary organisations has reached up to Rs 2,090 crore. Ola Cell Technologies is establishing its manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, while ACC Energy Storage is setting up its facility in Dharwad, Karnataka, and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage is establishing its facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Reliance New Energy Limited has also reported having acquired three overseas companies involved in the ACC manufacturing business.

Also Read

Expect RBI to start rate cuts by end of FY24: HDFC Bank chief economist

Ola to raise $300 mn to fund expansion of scooter, and battery cell plants

The one device: 50 years of the cellphone; here's how it has evolved

FIR filed against BJP's Amit Malviya for "derogatory" posts on Rahul Gandhi

Exide Industries to start lithium-ion cell project's phase-1 by FY25-end

Onions farmers set to absorb maximum impact amid export tax issue

Alternate financing poised to capitalise on $570 bn SME credit opportunity

Govt plans to curb subsidised-urea diversion to plywood, other industries

Indian banks' dividend to rise to at least 7-year high in FY24: S&P report

Private bank's CD issuances to stay strong amid liquidity tightening

Topics : PLI scheme Battery makers

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon