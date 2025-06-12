Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / China's rare earth export curbs: Battery recyclers look to mine opportunity

China's rare earth export curbs: Battery recyclers look to mine opportunity

India requires a variety of rare earth elements-particularly neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium-primarily for use in permanent magnets for electric vehicles

electric battery, EV battery
premium

India’s current magnet requirement is 5,000–6,000 tonnes annually — a figure expected to rise due to demand from sectors such as wind energy, robotics, drones, and automotive. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Puja Das Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s restrictions on rare earth exports have opened a window of opportunity for Indian battery material recyclers, with major players looking to scale up their extraction capacity for these critical materials.
 
Attero Recycling plans to increase its neodymium extraction from end-of-life magnets tenfold — from the current 1 tonne per month to 10 tonnes within a year. Similarly, Lohum Cleantech aims to expand its capacity to 3,000–5,000 tonnes per annum by 2026-27 (FY27), up from just 1 tonne at present, according to top executives at both firms. They expect to capture 75–80 per cent of the domestic market.
 
On April
Topics : Earth magnetic field China Battery makers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon