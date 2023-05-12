close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Soon to announce policies to position India as semiconductor nation: MoS IT

India is cementing its place in future of global supply and value chains, and soon-to-be announced semiconductor fab and first packaging unit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Photo: IANS Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is cementing its place in future of global supply and value chains, and soon-to-be announced semiconductor fab and first packaging unit in the offing along with potentially 100 design startups by 2024 mark its rise as a semiconductor nation, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

From near zero levels just a year-and-half ago, India is now well on its way to having 100 semiconductor design startups by 2024. Currently as many as 27-30 design and semiconductor start-ups are "doing very good work", he said.

Citing global companies like Apple, Cisco and Samsung that have deepened their commitment here, Chandrasekhar, who is Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said India's role in future of technology and global supply and value chain as well as innovation ecosystem "is firmly established".

"We are shortly going to announce a fab, and shortly going to announce the first packaging investment, we have the ability today to showcase almost 30 design startups and we are going to launch India semiconductor research centre. So India's place in future of semiconductor innovation, electronics innovation and manufacturing is certainly now on the move," he said speaking at the third SemiconIndia futureDESIGN roadshow at IIT Delhi.

India is emerging as a central and strong part of global value chains, the Minister said and highlighted that enabling policies, the Rs 76,000-crore incentive scheme for chip-making, large talent pool and skilling programme is playing to the country's strength and mark India's rise as a semiconductor nation.

"India tecade is a decade full of technology opportunities...those are tech opportunities available for young Indians all over the country," he said.

Also Read

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

HCL Tech to double semiconductor biz in 4 yrs, needs 2 yrs to build fab

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner

Summer crops sown in 6.92 mn ha till May 12, down slightly from a year ago

DoT declines Trai proposal to bring cloud services under its ambit

Small grocery stores are making a comeback despite growing ecommerce demand

No closing dates for PLI scheme, govt makes it easier to avail benefits

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel gaining equally at the expense of Vodafone Idea

Meanwhile, Sequoia Capital India announced its second semiconductor investment this year. InCore Semiconductors, which is building RISC-V processor cores in India, has raised USD 3 million in a seed funding round from Sequoia Capital India.

The investment was announced at the SemiCon India FutureDesign Roadshow'.

This is Sequoia Capital India's second semiconductor investment this year. Earlier this year, the firm also invested in Mindgrove, an IIT Madras incubated semiconductor startup designing innovative System on Chips (SoCs) in India, for the world.

"Additional investors in this round were Speciale Invest and Whiteboard Capital," Sequoia said in a statement.

A series of roadshows are being organised by IT Ministry across the country to stimulate the next-gen Semiconductor Designers, promote the culture of co-development and joint ownership of IPs with active industry participation. The first roadshow in the series was organised at Karnavati University, Gandhinagar in October 2022, and followed by one at IISc Bangalore in February 2023.

In December 2021, the Centre initiated the India Semiconductor Mission with an incentive outlay of Rs 76,000 crore to attract investments in the sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : semiconductor industry semiconductor start- ups

First Published: May 12 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OYO-owned Weddingz.in to expand to 7 cities in 2023 amid rise in demand

OYO-owned Weddingz.in to expand to 7 cities in 2023 amid rise in demand
1 min read

MP Board class 10th and 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know

MP Board class 10th and 12th Result 2023
2 min read

Maruti rolls out first Jimny out of Gurugram plant, deliveries next month

Maruti Jimny, Auto Expo 2023
2 min read

Summer crops sown in 6.92 mn ha till May 12, down slightly from a year ago

Farmers harvest crops in Jabalpur on Friday. Union home secretary has written to states to allow harvesting and sowing Photo: PTI
1 min read

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Things to know before result day

Karnataka elections, polling, voting
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls, platform responds

Whatsapp
3 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

stocks
6 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon