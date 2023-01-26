JUST IN
Start-ups beyond the founders: 2023 seems to be the year of changing roles
PhonePe investors had to pay Rs 8,000 cr taxes to shift base to India: CEO
BharOS opens doors for OEMs, companies; already in talks with 8 entities
Climate tech start-up Ecozen raises $25 mn to expand beyond agriculture
Healtech startup Innovaccer lays off 15% employees amid structural rejig
Venture capital investments in Indian start-ups plunge 38% in 2022: Report
SoftBank-backed InMobi lays off 50-70 staffers, cites performance as reason
Indian fintech start-up funding fell 47% in 2022, says Tracxn report
Facebook co-founder's investment fund closes third series at $2.1 bn
Rise and rise of India's startup story: Growth beyond the funding chill
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Start-ups Â» News
Best Agrolife Q3 net profit jump 98% to Rs 30.61 cr; revenue up 41%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Accounting getting complex in India as start-ups land in trouble

Where valuation has overpowered value and revenue recognition is a grey area, new accounting metrics is seeing new-age ventures jump through hoops

Topics
Accounting | start- ups | accounting firms

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Axis-Bank-Current-Account
New accounting metrics are also getting introduced by some of these companies

Valuation obsession, investor pressure, and unethical practices by founders may be blamed for some of the recent misadventures of certain start-ups. They have, however, also taken the lid off the complex accounting practices and challenges these new-age ventures are just getting to grips with.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Accounting

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 19:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.