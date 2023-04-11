close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

To auction spectrum for space-based communications or not: Trai, DoT differ

The government is keen to auction the spectrum for space-based communications

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
telecom, trai, mobile, data, internet, smarphone, tech, 4g, 5g, tower, spectrum auction

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Differences have emerged between the department of telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) over the contentious issue of the allocation of spectrum for space-based communications.
DoT is sticking to its stand that spectrum for space-based communications should be auctioned and has requested the regulator to work out the modalities.

However, TRAI, which released a consultation paper titled “Assignment of Spectrum for Space Based Communications” a few days ago, has asked stakeholders to respond to questions on whether the spectrum bands for space-based communications should be auctioned or offered in an administered way or whether there can be any other alternatives, thus leaving the issue wide open.   Most telcos have opposed offering spectrum at administered prices, saying that there has to be a level playing field for the same services. They argue that since they buy spectrum in an auction, space communication-based broadband, which is a similar service to customers, should also be auctioned.
But satellite companies like OneWeb, run by Sunil Mittal, have opposed the move, pointing out that globally, spectrum for space communications is not auctioned and countries provide it though an administered price mechanism.

The issue had its genesis in September 2021, when DoT sent a reference to TRAI for recommending appropriate frequency bands, block size, reserve price and quantum of spectrum to be auctioned for space-based communication services.   
TRAI asked for clarifications, to which DoT said that due to the urgency of the 5G rollout, the regulator could take up the recommendations on space-based communications later, as their responses would take time.

Also Read

DoT to address Trai's concerns on dilution of power by draft telecom bill

What is a regulatory sandbox?

No violation of net neutrality in network slicing, find Trai, DoT

Amazon launches Echo Dot 5th Gen with built-in motion, temperature sensors

DoT may approach LawMin for clarity on spectrum allocation to entities

FSSAI's proposed label norms unfair to traditional Indian food items: MSMEs

PE investments in India decline over 75% in Q1 of CY23, lowest since 2018

Blackstone secures $30.8 billion for latest global real estate fund

India Sotheby's Int'l Realty clocks record deals worth $450 mn in FY23

Govt introduces quality control orders for 31 textile items, more on anvil


In August last year the DoT again requested TRAI to hold consultations to assess the demand for space communications services and “accordingly provide recommendations on the quantum of spectrum in each band to be put to auction”.
It also pointed out that it has “envisaged auctioning the space spectrum on exclusive basis” and asked TRAI to look at the feasibility of sharing auctioned spectrum amongst multiple service licensees like satellite and terrestrial networks.

In a letter in October 2022, TRAI asked for a clarification from the DoT on which kind of licensed services and spectrum for space-based communications had been envisaged to be granted through auction. DoT replied that TRAI may provide suitable recommendations for each of the space-based communication services after detailed examination.
In an interview to Business Standard in November last year, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government would prefer an auction of spectrum for space communications. He had pointed out that if a fair auction process is formulated, the government would support it.   

However, TRAI, in its consultation paper, has raised the question about what should be the ideal methodology for the assignment of spectrum for space-based communications. For instance, it has asked stakeholders to respond to a question on how spectrum in L and S bands as well as C , Ku and Ka bands should be assigned — the choice being auction, administered pricing, or any other method. It has asked a similar question on the assignment of spectrum for gateway links for space communication services.
The regulator has also asked stakeholders to respond on what should be the spectrum charging mechanism if it is assigned on an administrative basis for user links and gateway links.



Topics : TRAI | Department of Telecommunications | TRAI spectrum

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon