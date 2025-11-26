States can draft labour code rules at their pace if aligned with new laws

In a bid to give effect to the recently notified four labour codes, states can come up with rules within their jurisdiction ‘as and when’ they please, provided the rules are aligned with the “spirit” of the new codes, official sources told Business Standard.

“Since labour is a concurrent subject, the new codes require each state to notify its own rules in its sphere. Hence, they can either adhere to the timelines followed by the Centre or follow their own timelines, provided the broader spirit of the codes remains intact. Uniformity and harmonisation is the key, going forward,” the sources