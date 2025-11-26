Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
States can draft labour code rules at their pace if aligned with new laws

Reportedly, the centre is in works to come up with the rules under the new codes by the first week of December, following which there will be a 45 day window for stakeholder consultations

So far, 34 states and Union Territories (UTs) have published draft rules under the Code on Wages, 2019, 33 under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, 32 under Code on Social Security, 2020 and 33 under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. So far, 34 states and Union Territories (UTs) have published draft rules under the Code on Wages, 2019, 33 under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, 32 under Code on Social Security, 2020 and 33 under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

In a bid to give effect to the recently notified four labour codes, states can come up with rules within their jurisdiction ‘as and when’ they please, provided the rules are aligned with the “spirit” of the new codes, official sources told Business Standard.
 
“Since labour is a concurrent subject, the new codes require each state to notify its own rules in its sphere. Hence, they can either adhere to the timelines followed by the Centre or follow their own timelines, provided the broader spirit of the codes remains intact. Uniformity and harmonisation is the key, going forward,” the sources
