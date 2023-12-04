Steel firms to hike qtrly contract prices after downward revision earlier

Steel companies are set to increase their quarterly automative contract prices after a downward revision July to September.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel , ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) and other producers are settling contracts with original equipment manufacturers for October to December. Some companies have finalised contracts.

Quarterly contracts for October to December are due for an upward revision for the industrial and automobile sectors, said Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Steel. “Some have been closed and the rest are in the process of closure.”