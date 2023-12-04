Sensex (1.51%)
Steel firms to hike qtrly contract prices after downward revision earlier

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India and other producers settling contracts

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel
Premium

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, AM/NS India supply some 90 per cent of the steel automobile companies need. Typically, contract prices are based on the price movements of the previous quarter

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Steel companies are set to increase their quarterly automative contract prices after a downward revision July to September.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) and other producers are settling contracts with original equipment manufacturers for October to December. Some companies have finalised contracts.

Quarterly contracts for October to December are due for an upward revision for the industrial and automobile sectors, said Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Steel. “Some have been closed and the rest are in the process of closure.”

Topics : Steel companies Tata Steel JSW steel Steel Industry

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

