Tata Steel says it completes merger of S & T Mining Company with itself

Tata Steel is in the process of merging a number of subsidiary companies with itself

tata steel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Tata Steel on Friday said it has completed the merger of S & T Mining Company Ltd with itself.
The scheme of amalgamation of S & T Mining Company Ltd ('S&T Mining') into and with Tata Steel Ltd was approved and sanctioned by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Kolkata vide order dated November 10, 2023, according to a filing.
"...scheme of amalgamation has become operative and effective from today i.e., December 1, 2023. In terms of the scheme of amalgamation, S&T Mining stands dissolved without being wound up, effective December 1, 2023," it said.
Tata Steel is in the process of merging a number of subsidiary companies with itself.
Its CEO & MD T V Narendran had earlier said the merger of the subsidiary companies with Tata Steel is expected to be completed in 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

