Strategic location, significant investments: An expressway to industries

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) has matured over the past decade. The 1,100-acre Japanese Zone is dedicated to Japanese companies, including the likes of Honda Motors | Photo: Shreya Jai

The 242-km stretch of NH48, also known as the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, is a breeze to navigate. This eight-lane highway is mostly smooth, with minor disruptions due to construction and large freight movers. From its starting point near Haryana, the expressway is peppered with green RIICO signboards pointing towards various industrial clusters, interspersed with billboards from real estate developers.

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), established in the 1990s, has matured over the past decade, thanks to infrastructure development that connects the state with Delhi — a selling point that no RIICO official ever fails to mention.

The Khuskheda Bhiwadi