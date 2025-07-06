Streaming platforms tap micro dramas, creator-led content to lure audiences

Streaming platforms are creating separate subsections to offer micro dramas and are also exploring content made by influencers and content creators to attract more viewers, compete with social media platforms, and expand monetisation streams.

This comes at a time when the industry is witnessing a rise in mobile-first audiences, largely driven by short-format content.

In May, Balaji Telefilms’ streaming platform ALTT added Kutingg, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) in June announced that it had entered a strategic equity partnership with Bullet, a new-age content and technology start-up, to offer micro dramas to its audiences. In October, Kuku TV was launched