Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Streaming platforms tap micro dramas, creator-led content to lure audiences

Streaming platforms tap micro dramas, creator-led content to lure audiences

OTT platforms tap into micro dramas and influencer content to compete with social media, drive user engagement and explore monetisation via vertical storytelling and short formats

streaming services, cable operators, OTT users
premium

This comes at a time when the industry is witnessing a rise in mobile-first audiences, largely driven by short-format content

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Streaming platforms are creating separate subsections to offer micro dramas and are also exploring content made by influencers and content creators to attract more viewers, compete with social media platforms, and expand monetisation streams.
 
This comes at a time when the industry is witnessing a rise in mobile-first audiences, largely driven by short-format content.
 
In May, Balaji Telefilms’ streaming platform ALTT added Kutingg, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) in June announced that it had entered a strategic equity partnership with Bullet, a new-age content and technology start-up, to offer micro dramas to its audiences. In October, Kuku TV was launched
Topics : streaming services OTT platforms Social Media
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon