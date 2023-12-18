Sensex (    %)
                        
Sembcorp signs deal with Japanese firms to export green ammonia from India

The agreement will also expand Sembcorp's footprint in India where it already has a gross renewable portfolio of 3.7 giga-watts (GW), it added

Sembcorp launches sustainability-linked bond, raises S$675 mn for Asian mkt

Sembcorp had said it would invest about S$10.5 billion or about 75% of its total investments in 2024-2028, to support renewables growth

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:29 AM IST

Singapore's Sembcorp Industries said its green hydrogen unit had partnered with two Japanese firms to supply green ammonia produced in India to Japan, as the company moves to strengthen its position as a major green energy supplier.
Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corp and energy major Kyushu Electric Power for potential opportunities for green ammonia production, Sembcorp said on Monday.
"With green ammonia as a critical energy source to decarbonise Japan's power supply mix, the partnership will support the (Japanese) government's goal to achieve net zero by 2050," the firm, backed by state-owned investor Temasek Holdings, said in a statement.
Last month, Sembcorp had said it would invest about S$10.5 billion ($7.88 billion), or about 75% of its total investments in 2024-2028, to support renewables growth as it aimed to halve carbon emissions by 2028.
The agreement will also expand Sembcorp's footprint in India where it already has a gross renewable portfolio of 3.7 giga-watts (GW), it added.

Topics : Sembcorp Industries Sembcorp Japan Green energy hydrogen fuel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 10:29 AM IST

