Surge in wellness travel in India pushes category into mainstream

Wellness tourism in India, once considered a niche category, is expanding as hotels across the country are banking on wellness-focused bookings — from basic yoga classes to curated nature immersions. This has led to some hotels reporting up to 15 per cent surge in room rates this year compared to last year.

While wellness-related facilities and activities used to be considered luxury offerings, hospitality industry executives note that it has now become a mainstream expectation among guests.

This reflects the changing tourist behaviour among Indian travellers opting for preventive personal care. It resulted in an increase in the average room