Tata Communications launches cloud-based roaming lab for 5G trials

Telecom firm Tata Communications on Wednesday announced the launch of its cloud-based 5G roaming laboratory, which will enable mobile network operators to trial 5G standalone network use cases before introducing the service to their subscribers. The company said it will harness "the potential of 5G to help reimagine mobility experiences for mobile network operators".



The cloud-based 5G roaming lab trials the international mobile roaming experience by closely monitoring traffic movement and network usage. The company said that the lab tests get an objective performance assessment across networks connected in the exchange process while a user is roaming. This also includes onboarding and internet trials on the high-speed, high-reliable and low-latency 5G standalone network.



Also Read: Tata Communications challenges DoT's Rs 991.5 cr fee demand in TDSAT The cloud-based 5G roaming lab trials the international mobile roaming experience by closely monitoring traffic movement and network usage. The company said that the lab tests get an objective performance assessment across networks connected in the exchange process while a user is roaming. This also includes onboarding and internet trials on the high-speed, high-reliable and low-latency 5G standalone network.



"Connectivity is a key ingredient in today's fast-paced digital world. An internet that is fast, secure and available at all times is of paramount importance to customers, whether they are individuals or an enterprise. We are excited to introduce our newest capability in 5G roaming testing ensuring MNO customers are receiving proven services," said Mysore Madhusudhan, executive vice president of collaboration and connected solutions at Tata Communications. "By ensuring that the tests can take place across geographies, enhances the flexibility available to MNOs for delivering superior and agile services."



In June, the company announced it would acquire NYSE-listed Kaleyra, a global omnichannel integrated communication services provider with proprietary platforms offering targeted personalisation through messaging, video, and push notification. Tata Communications also said it will acquire the remaining 41.9 per cent stake in eSIM company OSSE France for Rs 99.3 crore. Following the transaction, Tata Communications' Singapore-based subsidiary Tata Communications International Pte (TCIPL) would acquire 100 per cent equity shareholding in Oasis Smart SIM Europe.



Also Read: Buy Tata Communications, India Glycols, recommends HDFC Securities In June, the company announced it would acquire NYSE-listed Kaleyra, a global omnichannel integrated communication services provider with proprietary platforms offering targeted personalisation through messaging, video, and push notification. Tata Communications also said it will acquire the remaining 41.9 per cent stake in eSIM company OSSE France for Rs 99.3 crore. Following the transaction, Tata Communications' Singapore-based subsidiary Tata Communications International Pte (TCIPL) would acquire 100 per cent equity shareholding in Oasis Smart SIM Europe.