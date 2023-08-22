Confirmation

DeepTech SaaS firms can unlock a CAGR of up to 50%: Nasscom report

The study by industry body Nasscom in collaboration with EY India found that one out of four Indian B2B SaaS companies was focused on new inventions in DeepTech

Nasscom

Nasscom logo

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Business-to-Business (B2B) Software as a Service (SaaS) firms focused on building new intellectual property are likely to lead the industry growth by growing their annual recurring revenue at a CAGR of 30-50 per cent on a sustained basis, says a report released on Tuesday.

The study by industry body Nasscom in collaboration with EY India found that one out of four Indian B2B SaaS companies was focused on new inventions in DeepTech. The report is based on a survey of 201 Indian B2B SaaS companies.

Indian B2B SaaS firms filed 2.5 times more patents in the last five years, as compared to the prior decade of 2008 to 2018. Over 1400 patents filed between them over the past half-decade, compared to only 574 patent filings over the preceding decade.
  • More than half of total deep-tech use cases leverage AI/ML
  • DeepTech with highest use cases:
  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: 54%
  • Big data and analytics: 39%
  • Intelligent automation: 7%
  • Augmented/ Virtual Reality (AR/VR): 0.78%
  • Decentralisation/Distributed ledger: 0.19%


Deployment of DeepTech solutions by use cases
Vertical Percentage of use cases
Advanced manufacturing and mobility 10%
Health care and life sciences 4%
Energy 1%
Ecommerce/retail, FMCG, and FMCD 41%
Financial services 17%
Telecom, media, and technology 14%
Government and real estate 13%
 
Horizontal Percentage of use cases
Engineering, product and design 6%
Sales and marketing 41%
Human resources 18%
Operations and supply chain 14%
IT, data and automation 12%
Finance and legal 9%
 
Challenges for DeepTech among Indian B2B SaaS
Market Access: 20%
Regulations: 20%
DeepTech Infrastructure: 27%
Patient capital: 40%
DeepTech Talent: 80%
(Respondents could choose more than one option)

 

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon