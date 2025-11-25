Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Tejas should use filters on equipment to resolve interference issue: Airtel

Tejas should use filters on equipment to resolve interference issue: Airtel

Bharti Airtel urges Tejas Networks to add filters on BSNL 4G equipment to prevent signal interference affecting Airtel's network in Rajasthan, citing spectrum compliance issues

Airtel
premium

Radio equipment made by all global vendors for India’s 850 megahertz (MHz) band conforms to Indian frequency allocation requirements. | (Photo: Reuters)

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel has said that Tejas Networks should use filters on its equipment to ensure it does not radiate signals beyond a limit, in order to resolve interference between Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam’s (BSNL’s) networks across several 4G sites deployed by the latter in Rajasthan.
 
In response to comments from the chief executive officer of Tejas, who said the interference originated because Airtel’s sites were deployed close to BSNL’s — remarks reported by PTI on Tuesday — a spokesperson for Airtel told Business Standard that the claims were “baseless”, saying that towers routinely accommodate two or more operators in
Topics : Industry News Tejas Bharti Airtel BSNL
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon