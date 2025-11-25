Tejas should use filters on equipment to resolve interference issue: Airtel

Bharti Airtel has said that Tejas Networks should use filters on its equipment to ensure it does not radiate signals beyond a limit, in order to resolve interference between Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam’s (BSNL’s) networks across several 4G sites deployed by the latter in Rajasthan.

In response to comments from the chief executive officer of Tejas, who said the interference originated because Airtel’s sites were deployed close to BSNL’s — remarks reported by PTI on Tuesday — a spokesperson for Airtel told Business Standard that the claims were “baseless”, saying that towers routinely accommodate two or more operators in