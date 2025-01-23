Business Standard

Home / Industry / News / Telecom operators introduce new voice and SMS only plans for prepaid users

Telecom operators introduce new voice and SMS only plans for prepaid users

The move assumes significance as telecom regulator TRAI, last month, had amended tariff rules to mandate mobile service providers to issue a separate plan for voice calls and SMS

Telecom

Airtel has introduced a new Rs 499 plan, which offers unlimited voice calls, 900 SMS with 84 days validity.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom operators including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have introduced new voice and SMS only plans for prepaid users in India.

The move assumes significance as telecom regulator TRAI, last month, had amended tariff rules to mandate mobile service providers to issue a separate plan for voice calls and SMS, for customers who do not require data.

Airtel has introduced a new Rs 499 plan, which offers unlimited voice calls, 900 SMS with 84 days validity. Another offering, Rs 1,959 plan, would offer prepaid users unlimited voice calls, 3,600 SMS and comes with a validity of 365 days.

Jio too has unveiled two plans. According to information on Jio website, the Rs 458 plan - with 84 days validity - offers unlimited voice calls, and 1,000 SMSs. The Rs 1,958 plan offers unlimited voice calls and packs in 3,600 SMSs with 365 days pack validity.

 

Topics : telecom services Reliance Jio

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

