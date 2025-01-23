Business Standard

CCPA issues notices to Ola, Uber over differential pricing practice

Consumer Affairs Minister had ordered probe into the matter last month

Representational Image

Akshara SrivastavaUdisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Thursday issued notices to cab aggregators Ola and Uber for allegedly charging different rates from consumers based on their mobile phone operating systems.
 
“As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/#Android) being used, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses,” Pralhad Joshi, Union minister for consumer affairs, wrote on X on Thursday.
 
In the past few months commuters using these aggregator platforms flagged a disparity between rates for identical routes on iphones and android devices.
   
Terming this “unfair trade practice”, Joshi took stock of the problem last month, and ordered a probe into the matter.
 
“Zero tolerance for consumer exploitation!!”, he wrote on X.

“This Prima Facie looks like Unfair Trade Practice where the cab-aggregators are alleged to be using Differential Pricing…If so, this is blatant dis-regard to Consumer’s right to know,” he wrote further.
 
Joshi had directed the CCPA to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. The minister had also told the regulator to look into the possibility of such practice in other sectors like, food delivery apps, online ticket booking apps, etc.
 
Uber told Business Standard: “We do not set prices based on a rider’s phone manufacturer. We look forward to working with the Central Consumer Protection Authority to clear up any misunderstanding.”
 
Ola did not respond to questions sent to it till the time of going to press.
 
Apple gets CCPA notice over performance issues after iOS update
 
Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the CCPA had sought a response from Apple Inc regarding alleged performance issues with iPhones after the iOS 18+ software update.
 
This comes after several complaints on the national consumer helpline.
 
“After receiving complaints on the National Consumer Helpline regarding performance issues in #iPhones following the iOS 18+ software update, the department, after examining these grievances, has issued a notice to #Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter,” Joshi wrote on X.
 
iPhone users have flagged issues like draining batteries, phone heating while charging, frozen screens along with issues in car play, Safari after the new software update.
 
Last year, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, had issued a “severe” warning to Apple users. It highlighted several vulnerabilities in products such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, which pose the danger of data breaches, disruption of services, spoofing attacks, etc. The nodal agency had given the vulnerabilities a severity rating of “high”.

Topics : Ola-Uber Mobile phone cab aggregators

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

