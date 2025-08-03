Soon, mega shipbuilding component unit may come up in Thoothukudi

Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CREW and a foreign major to build South India's largest ship component unit in Thoothukudi, boosting Tamil Nadu's maritime ambitions and job creation

Among the major investments lined up in Thoothukudi is the upcoming ₹16,000 crore manufacturing unit by VinFast, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Giving yet another boost to Thoothukudi’s (Tamil Nadu) industrial activities in recent years, a foreign major and Chennai Radha Engineering Works (CREW) are set to build one of the largest shipbuilding component manufacturing units of South India, said a source aware of the development.
 
This partnership of CREW, a leading supplier of coaches and rail systems to the railways, would entail an investment of ₹1,500 crore and may have a major port as stakeholder.
 
To fuel the blue economy further, the government is also in the process of setting up a state public sector undertaking (PSU) soon.
 
This comes amid
