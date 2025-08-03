Soon, mega shipbuilding component unit may come up in Thoothukudi

Giving yet another boost to Thoothukudi’s (Tamil Nadu) industrial activities in recent years, a foreign major and Chennai Radha Engineering Works (CREW) are set to build one of the largest shipbuilding component manufacturing units of South India, said a source aware of the development.

This partnership of CREW, a leading supplier of coaches and rail systems to the railways, would entail an investment of ₹1,500 crore and may have a major port as stakeholder.

To fuel the blue economy further, the government is also in the process of setting up a state public sector undertaking (PSU) soon.

This comes amid