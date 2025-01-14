Top 7 capital goods & engineering firms bag Rs 1 trillion order in Q3FY25

Top seven companies in the capital goods and engineering space combined -- excluding Hindustan Aeronautics -- are estimated to have won more than a trillion rupees worth of new orders in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).

Some of the estimated big order wins in Q3FY25 include Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) order win from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants, which analysts estimated to be worth Rs 22,000 crore.

While the new order inflow was a mixed bag, analysts in the long-run, anticipate a strong pipeline.

Data on brokerage estimated new order wins for top seven