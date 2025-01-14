Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Top 7 capital goods & engineering firms bag Rs 1 trillion order in Q3FY25

Top 7 capital goods & engineering firms bag Rs 1 trillion order in Q3FY25

Data on brokerage estimated new order wins for top-7 capital goods and engineering firms (excluding Hindustan Aeronautics) combined was upwards of Rs 1 trillion

capital goods firms
Premium

Of the estimated potential, many remain bullish on non-transport segments such as water and defence. (File Image)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top seven companies in the capital goods and engineering space combined -- excluding Hindustan Aeronautics -- are estimated to have won more than a trillion rupees worth of new orders in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).
 
Some of the estimated big order wins in Q3FY25 include Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) order win from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants, which analysts estimated to be worth Rs 22,000 crore.
 
While the new order inflow was a mixed bag, analysts in the long-run, anticipate a strong pipeline.
 
Data on brokerage estimated new order wins for top seven
Topics : Capital goods engineering Q3 results

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon