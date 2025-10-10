Friday, October 10, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Top realty firms set for strong Q2 earnings despite dip in home sales

Top realty firms set for strong Q2 earnings despite dip in home sales

Listed developers like DLF, Godrej and Prestige to post resilient pre-sales and margin growth even as housing demand softens across cities

Puravankara housing project

According to a report by Anarock, housing sales across the top seven Indian cities fell 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26 to 97,080 units amid affordability pressures, rising costs, and uneven demand. | Image: website/www.puravankara.com

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top real estate developers are expected to post improved earnings and resilient pre-sales growth, even as overall housing sales across major Indian cities declined in the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26 (Q2 FY26). The anticipated earnings growth in what is typically a subdued quarter is attributed to steady sustenance sales, improved collections, strong positioning of listed developers, and sustained demand for premium homes.
 
“Earnings will progressively improve as revenue recognition aligns with project completions and milestones. Developers with significant near-complete inventory, and strong execution pipelines are positioned to see better numbers in the coming quarters,” said Vijay Agrawal, managing director and sector lead, infrastructure, at Equirus Capital.
   
According to a report by Anarock, housing sales across the top seven Indian cities fell 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26 to 97,080 units amid affordability pressures, rising costs, and uneven demand. However, large listed developers are expected to report healthy financial performance despite the sector-wide decline.
 
Anarock group chairperson Anuj Puri said the financial results of leading players are likely to remain strong due to better sales momentum, robust collections, and a favourable product mix. “Higher booking volumes and better cash flows will give them more operating leverage, which will lead to higher margins in the next few quarters. They have pricing power and can weather slowdowns with their strong balance sheets, brand value, and easy access to capital,” he said.
 
The second quarter of a financial year is generally a seasonally muted period for housing due to Shradh time, which is considered inauspicious for new purchases, monsoon affecting site visits, and developers restricting new launches. “All of these have an impact on buying decisions for new houses and velocity of pre-sales for developers. Also, during rains, construction progress typically tends to slow down compared to other quarters,” analysts at HSBC noted.

Also Read

Real Estate, capital market

Equity investments in Indian real estate rise 48% to $3.8 bn in Q3FY26

WeWork

WeWork India slips in trading debut amid valuation, governance concerns

real estate, realty firms

PE real estate investments fall 15% in H1 FY26 amid global crises: Report

real estate

Big money backs Indian real estate again- $10.2 bn inflows so far in 2025

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Prestige Estates' strong H1 puts it on course to top FY26 guidancepremium

 
They further said that volume demand improved Y-o-Y in Q2FY26, albeit on a low base impacted by elections last year. Launches remained subdued as developers avoided inauspicious days and faced approval-related delays.
 
Akshay Shetty, research analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said: “Demand for large, branded developers remains resilient, particularly in the premium and luxury segments. Companies with new launches are expected to deliver strong pre-sales in Q2FY26 while those without launches may register moderate growth.”
 
Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers (Lodha) reported 7 per cent growth in pre-sales for Q2FY26 at ~4,570 crore amid limited launches. Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects posted sales of ~6,017.3 crore, up 50 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by its Mayflower at The Prestige City in NCR (National Capital Region), and three plotted development projects in Bengaluru.
 
NCR-based DLF is also expected to post a surge in pre-sales following the success of its maiden Mumbai project, which was sold out within days of launch, along with sustenance sales across its luxury portfolio in Gurugram.
 
Godrej Properties is likely to report another strong quarter, supported by a combination of new launches and steady sales from ongoing projects. Analysts expect its pre-sales to range between ~6,000 crore and ~9,000 crore.
 
Oberoi Realty, however, may see a decline in pre-sales due to the absence of new launches during the quarter. Its sales were largely driven by ongoing projects.
 
A report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates that top realty companies will record strong growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in Q2FY26. Revenue recognition across its coverage universe is projected at ~17,200 crore (up 23 per cent Y-o-Y), with Ebitda of ~5,300 crore (up 44 per cent Y-o-Y) and a margin of 31 per cent. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is likely to rise 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ~4,400 crore, with an adjusted PAT margin of 26 per cent.
 
According to analysts, the developers’ launches have received robust responses, enabling them to sell a significant portion of their new projects. Sustenance sales have also remained supportive, backed by strong collections.
 
Agrawal said developers continue to maintain sufficient inventory of launched projects, which usually sell out over two to three years. “In view of market sentiment, developers have slowed down new launches but focused on sales of existing inventory. This shift has maintained pre-sales momentum,” he added.

More From This Section

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Tea sector grappling with acute financial stress: ITA Chairman Bangur

asian paints

Asian Paints moves Supreme Court against CCI probe into Grasim casepremium

bank loan, banks

Securitisation volumes rise to ₹73,000 crore in Q2 FY26: ICRA report

darjeeling tea production 2025, north bengal landslides, dooars tea estates, autumn flush tea india, west bengal tea damage, tea industry rains impact, darjeeling tea export germany japan, tea bushes lost darjeeling

Dual structure in tea industry has to be viable: Assam chief secretary

JSW MG Motor India

MG Cyberster drives JSW MG Motor India to second spot in luxury EV segment

Topics : Real Estate News Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon