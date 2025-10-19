Tracking Diwali lights: High footfall boosts sales across categories

This Diwali, footfall in Delhi’s markets has surged, giving retailers reason to smile. Shops across Lajpat Nagar and other markets are bustling as customers flood stores, lifting sales of apparel, jewellery, and festive decor.

“The buzz is back at the malls. We are seeing green shoots with the rate cuts and income tax rebates aiding demand sentiment at retail touch points. We are hopeful of double-digit growth in H2FY26,” said Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head at DLF Retail.

Lajpat Nagar’s central market is awash with lights and floral facades, while every 50 meters, cart pullers selling diyas