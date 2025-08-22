Friday, August 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Trai yet to receive DoT's response on satellite spectrum pricings

Trai yet to receive DoT's response on satellite spectrum pricings

Trai is unlikely to change its stance on satellite spectrum pricing even as it waits for the Department of Telecommunications' response, a senior official says.

The official also mentioned that the final pricing for satellite communications, which will incorporate DoT’s comments on Trai’s recommendations, is likely to be released shortly by the government. | File Image

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is unlikely to change its stance on its recommendations for satellite spectrum pricing, even as it awaits a response from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), a senior official said.
 
The official also mentioned that the final pricing for satellite communications, which will incorporate DoT’s comments on Trai’s recommendations, is likely to be released shortly by the government.
 
Under the Trai recommendations, satellite communications (satcom) providers would be required to pay 4 per cent of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR), in addition to an annual fee of Rs 3,500 per megahertz and Rs 500
