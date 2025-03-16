Trains increase coal freight capacity; power units stock up before summer

After breaking all records for hot weather and high power demand in 2024, both metrics are set to rise even further this summer. As the entire country braces for extreme heat, power demand is expected to reach 270 gigawatt, a historic high.

Sector experts point out that demand will once again be met primarily by thermal power. Despite a major increase in renewable energy capacity, the lion’s share of electricity supply remains coal-based.

To ensure sufficient supply, a coal stock of 50 million tonne (mt) has been built up at thermal power plants (TPPs). For the next financial year (2025-26),