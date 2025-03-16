Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Trains increase coal freight capacity; power units stock up before summer

Trains increase coal freight capacity; power units stock up before summer

Sector experts point that demand would be met on the back of thermal power yet again

coal freight capacity
Premium

Dhruvaksh SahaPuja DasShreya Jai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After breaking all records for hot weather and high power demand in 2024, both metrics are set to rise even further this summer. As the entire country braces for extreme heat, power demand is expected to reach 270 gigawatt, a historic high.
 
Sector experts point out that demand will once again be met primarily by thermal power. Despite a major increase in renewable energy capacity, the lion’s share of electricity supply remains coal-based.
 
To ensure sufficient supply, a coal stock of 50 million tonne (mt) has been built up at thermal power plants (TPPs). For the next financial year (2025-26),
Topics : Coal Supply summer heat Indian Railways power supply

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon