Amid tariff jitters, tyre makers adopt strategies to safeguard margins

After touching a 13-year high of nearly Rs 240 per kg in 2024, domestic rubber prices are now in the range of around Rs 190–200 per kg. (File photo)

Despite low exposure to the US, Indian tyre companies are drawing up measures to offset the impact of potential tariffs at a time when raw material prices are already denting margins. Leading players such as Ceat, Apollo Tyres and JK Tyre downplayed the immediate financial impact of potential US tariffs and retaliatory duties from countries such as Sri Lanka, citing their limited current exposure to the US market. Ceat Managing Director Arnab Banerjee said US sales form a low single-digit share of overall revenue, while Apollo CFO Gaurav Kumar pegged the company's US exposure at $100 million out of