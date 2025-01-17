Business Standard

U'khand govt inks pact with Iceland's firm for growth of geothermal energy

Through his virtual presence, CM Dhami described this MoU as a milestone in the field of energy security and sustainable development of Uttarakhand as well as the country

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Uttarakhand and the Icelandic company Varkis Consulting Engineers at Secretariat in the virtual presence of Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami Dhami and Icelandic Ambassador, Dr Benedict Hoskulsson regarding exploration and development of geothermal energy in Uttarakhand, said a statement from CM office on Friday.

Through his virtual presence, CM Dhami described this MoU as a milestone in the field of energy security and sustainable development of Uttarakhand as well as the country.

The CM said that through this MoU of geothermal energy, not only the goal of clean and renewable energy will be achieved but the path of inclusive development will also be paved while ensuring environmental security, added the statement.

 

He said that Iceland is a leading country in the field of geothermal energy and with their technical cooperation and experience, Uttarakhand will emerge as an important state in the field of geothermal energy.

The Uttarakhand CM added that no objection has also been received from three important ministries of the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of External Affairs. While the expenditure burden of studying the feasibility of geothermal energy in the state will be borne by the Government of Iceland, read the statement from CM office.

It is to be noted that as per the assessment done by Geological Survey of India and Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, about 40 geothermal sites have been identified in the state of Uttarakhand, where geothermal energy can be exploited.

As per the statement, Varkis Consulting Engineers is a 'leading' company of Iceland having 'global' expertise in the field of geothermal energy. Their technical capabilities and experience will help in developing geothermal projects in Uttarakhand quickly and efficiently.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

