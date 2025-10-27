Monday, October 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / UP govt lines up ₹5 trillion private projects for 5th GBC next month

UP govt lines up ₹5 trillion private projects for 5th GBC next month

To leverage India's growing GCC ecosystem, the UP state is wooing major global players such as Microsoft and Adobe to set up their units in the Noida-Greater Noida region

In a review meeting earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare for the November event and focus on creating a robust industrial land inventory. | File Image

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has lined up private investment projects worth ~5 trillion for the proposed 5th Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC), likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month.
 
These projects span key sectors including green energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, services, Global Capability Centres (GCC), tourism and others. The congregation of domestic and global investors is expected to strengthen the state’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030 through a strong push to manufacturing, services and allied services.
 
To leverage India's growing GCC ecosystem, the UP state is wooing major global players such as Microsoft and
