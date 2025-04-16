Up to 20% of APM gas allocation replaced with costlier new gas: CGDs

While state-owned gas major GAIL has slashed the allocation of administered price mechanism (APM) gas by up to 20 per cent, it has replaced the same with equal or higher volumes of pricier New Well Gas (NWG), city gas distribution (CGD) firms said. While CGDs said the move will hit their profitability, petroleum ministry officials said the move was to be expected and is in line with the government's ongoing effort to reduce the share of APM gas.

From Wednesday, GAIL has slashed APM gas allocation by 18 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, to Mumbai-based Mahanagar Gas Ltd