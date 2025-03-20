Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / UPI incentive cut worries industry again, calls for MDR grow louder

UPI incentive cut worries industry again, calls for MDR grow louder

The industry's concerns come as the government approved Rs 1,500 crore in a scheme for promoting low-value BHIM-UPI transactions when made from peer-to-merchant (P2M) payments

The Payments Council of India (PCI) highlighted that Rs 1,500 crore in allocated incentives was inadequate, and the financial sustainability of payment service providers (PSPs) was at severe risk (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

A cut in incentives for promoting small-value transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has raised concerns in the fintech industry, prompting calls for either introducing a merchant discount rate (MDR) on the real-time payments system or expanding the incentive outlay in the next financial year.
 
The industry’s concerns come as the government approved Rs 1,500 crore in a scheme for promoting low-value BHIM-UPI transactions when made from peer-to-merchant (P2M) payments. This was a substantial cut from Rs 3,268 crore in FY24.
 
"There is still confusion regarding the latest incentive structure for small and large merchants. Will the structure be uniformly
Topics : Unified Payments Interface UPI transactions merchant discount rate MDR Fintech firms

