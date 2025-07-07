Monday, July 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / US, Japan, HK drive foreign investment into India's real estate market

US, Japan, HK drive foreign investment into India's real estate market

India's real estate sector saw a 42 per cent Y-o-Y fall in institutional investment in Q2 2025, even as foreign inflows surged 242 per cent sequentially

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

The United States, Japan and Hong Kong accounted for 89 per cent of the total foreign institutional investment in India’s real estate market for the April–June period (Q2 2025), according to a report by workplace solutions firm Vestian.
 
The three countries drove an increase in foreign investments, which rose 242 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), from $347 million in Q2 2024 to $1.19 billion in Q2 2025.
 
‘Around 69 per cent of the investments from these countries were concentrated in commercial assets. Residential properties received only 11 per cent of the total investments, whereas the rest were diverted towards diversified properties,’
