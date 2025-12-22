Vineyards with wine tourism: A heady mix for hospitality business

Boutique resorts and hotels in vineyards of Nashik, Pune, and pockets of Karnataka are seeing an uptick propelled by domestic tourism, improving wine quality and supportive policy incentives.

While India may arguably still be some distance away from pegging itself next to a Napa Valley, Tuscany, or the Barossa Valley, wine majors like Sula, Vallone, and Fratelli are attracting visitors in thousands each year as room tariffs range between ₹10,000 and ₹75,000 a night.

“Wine tourism is incomplete without accommodation. Once the wine business stabilised, the natural progression was to build experiences around it, and stay is the most critical